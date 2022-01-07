Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi soars to his second Four Hills title Photo: APA/AFP
ski jumping

Kobayashi wins Four Hills, misses out on clean sweep

BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria

Japan's ski jump star Ryoyu Kobayashi won the Four Hills competition despite finishing only fifth in the final leg in Bischofshofen on Thursday.

After winning the first three legs Kobayashi was on target for his second clean sweep in the prestigious mid-winter fixture on the ski jump World Cup calendar which came just a month before the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The fourth and final leg honors went to young Austrian home hope Daniel Huber for his first success at this level.

He beat Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud, with Germany's Karl Geiger making up the podium.

Kobayashi missed the chance to create history as the first to register two clean sweeps of the competition after accomplishing the feat in 2018/2019.

With wins in Germany at Garmisch-Partenkichen and Obertsdorf, and at the Austrian ski jump station on Wednesday (switched after high winds at Innsbruck) he had to settle for fifth in the concluding jump.

But he did receive the consolation of displacing Geiger at the head of the World Cup standings.

