 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The locker used by US basketball player, Kobe Bryant, at the Staples Center is displayed at Sotheby's auction house in New York City on July 26, 2024. The auction started on July 22 and will run through August 2, 2024. Image: AFP
sports

Kobe Bryant locker, Maradona jersey up for auction in New York

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Kobe Bryant's Staples Center locker and Maradona's 1986 World Cup jersey went on display Friday in New York, part of an auction of rare sports memorabilia at Sotheby's.

Bryant's locker, which he used for the majority of his career at the Los Angeles Lakers, is the main attraction for the auction, which ends August 2.

The locker was expected to fetch up to $1.5 million, with bids reaching $700,000 on Friday.

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star guard, was killed in a 2020 helicopter crash at age 41. He spent his entire NBA career from 1996-2016 with the Lakers.

A maintenance worker saved the locker from being discarded in 2018 during renovations of the Staples Center arena, according to Sotheby's. An American collector later acquired the piece.

"Kobe Bryant's locker at the Staples Center is more than just a piece of memorabilia; it's a sacred relic of his unparalleled journey," said Brian Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles.

"This locker was Kobe's sanctuary amidst triumphs and challenges, a witness to the highs and lows of a storied career. Every achievement and hardship left its mark within these walls."

The sale at Sotheby's also features memorabilia from sporting icons like Michael Jordan and Reggie Jackson, as well as items from contemporary stars such as Rafael Nadal and Stephen Curry.

Bryant's locker will be on public display at Sotheby's New York until Tuesday, alongside legendary Argentinian footballer Maradona's autographed 1986 World Cup semi-final jersey and NBA star Jordan's shorts from his final game.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog