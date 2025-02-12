 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vissel Kobe are the current Japanese champions Image: JIJI Press/AFP
soccer

Kobe romps into AFC Champions League last 16 as Japan teams dominate

0 Comments
HONG KONG

Japanese champions Vissel Kobe romped into the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday, a 4-0 victory over Shanghai Port guaranteeing their place in the last 16 with a match to spare.

Two second-half goals in a minute from Yuya Kuwasaki and Koya Yuruki added to Yoshinori Muto's 11th-minute strike to give Vissel a deserved 3-0 lead.

Vissel's Yuya Osako saw his penalty saved in the 78th minute but swept home three minutes later from a free-kick to complete the scoring and put Kobe top of the 12-team league with 16 points. The top eight advance to the knockouts.

It was a great matchday seven for Japan as all three of their representatives in Asia's premier club competition reached the last 16.

Kawasaki Frontale sealed their passage with a comfortable 4-0 win at South Korea's Pohang Steelers.

Shin Yamada gave Frontale a 38th-minute lead before second-half strikes from Yasuto Wakizaka, So Kawahara and Erison secured the points.

The third Japanese representatives, last year's beaten finalists Yokohama F. Marinos, play on Wednesday but progressed without kicking a ball on 13 points courtesy of Tuesday's results.

Also through on 13 points are South Korea's Gwangju FC, despite losing 3-1 at Shandong Taishan who kept their qualification hopes alive.

All the goals came in a frantic first 45 minutes with Valeri Qazaishvili, Zeca and Cryzan netting for Shandong and Lee Min-gi pulling one back for Gwangju.

Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim put one foot in the last 16 with a 2-1 win at Australia's rock-bottom Central Coast Mariners, who have only one point from seven matches.

Alvaro Gonzalez was the hero for the visitors, scoring two second-half goals either side of Alou Kuol's equaliser.

Mariners played the whole of the second half with 10 men after 18-year-old goalkeeper Dylan Peraic-Cullen was red-carded for scything through Arif Aiman just outside the box in first-half injury time.

Johor are on 11 points and look almost certain to progress to the last 16, needing just a draw at home to Pohang Steelers next week to be certain. However, they could lose and still go through if other results go their way.

The West Zone teams have already played seven matches, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and the other star-studded Saudi Arabian sides -- Al Ahli and Al Hilal -- already reaching the last 16.

The final round of league fixtures takes place in both zones next week.

The last-16 matches will be played over two legs in March. Saudi Arabia will then host the quarterfinals, semifinals and final from April 25 to May 4.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog