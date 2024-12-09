Kobe wins J.League on final day for domestic double

soccer

Vissel Kobe won on the final day of the season on Sunday to seal their second straight J.League title and complete a domestic double.

Kobe, who lifted the Emperor's Cup two weeks ago, started the day one point ahead of nearest challengers Sanfrecce Hiroshima and sealed the deal with a dominant 3-0 win at home to Shonan Bellmare.

Hiroshima crashed 3-1 to Gamba Osaka while third-placed Machida Zelvia, who went into the final day with a slim chance of winning the title in their first season in the top flight, lost 3-1 to Kashima Antlers.

Kobe are also on course to qualify from the league stage of the Asian Champions League as they chase an unprecedented treble.

"We've played a lot of games this season and that's thanks to everyone in the team," said coach Takayuki Yoshida. "We've won two titles and we're progressing well in the Asian Champions League. I appreciate the hard work of everyone in the team, all the players and staff."

Kobe won the J.League for the first time last season, almost five months after Spanish legend Andres Iniesta left the club.

The former Barcelona star spent five years in Kobe and played alongside two other World Cup winners in Spain's David Villa and Germany's Lukas Podolski.

All of Kobe's high-profile overseas players have since departed and the club have found success through former Japan internationals such as Yoshinori Muto, once of Newcastle United.

"All the players have given 100 percent in games and in training," said Muto, who scored 13 goals for the season.

"The strong point of our team is that everyone is willing to take responsibility."

Kobe lined up against lowly Shonan knowing that a win would guarantee them a second title, and Taisei Miyashiro put them in front in the 26th minute.

Muto forced a save from Shonan goalkeeper Naoto Kamifukumoto with a powerful header and Miyashiro swept home the rebound from close range.

Muto made it two just minutes before half time, finishing off a fast break.

Takahiro Ogihara put the icing on the cake with a stunning long-range effort in the 70th minute, his first goal of the season.

Hiroshima, led by German coach Michael Skibbe, started the day with a better goal difference than Kobe but they conceded early against Gamba and never recovered.

Machida had only a mathematical chance of winning the title just over a decade after being in non-league football.

