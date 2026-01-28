Koepka nervous about game and fans in PGA Tour return

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka says he is nervous about how fans will treat him when the former LIV Golf player makes his PGA Tour return at the Farmers Insurance Open

Brooks Koepka is nervous ahead of his return to the PGA Tour this week after jumping to LIV Golf in 2022, wondering about his game and how fans will treat him.

The five-time major winner split with the Saudi-backed series in December and joined a Returning Member Program announced earlier this month by PGA Tour chief executive officer Brian Rolapp.

Koepka makes his 187th PGA Tour start on Thursday at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open.

"It feels a little bit different. I'm definitely a little bit more nervous this week," Koepka said on Tuesday. "But it feels good. I'm super grateful to be back."

"It will give me a good idea where my game is at."

Another unknown for the 35-year-old American is how spectators will react after he departed for a rich offer from LIV, where he won five events in four seasons plus the 2023 PGA Championship.

"Maybe that's what I'm a little nervous about as well, just to see how the fans respond to it," Koepka said. "I hope they're excited. I hope they're happy I'm out here.

"I have no regrets, but at the same time, I'm excited for this new chapter."

Koepka, who has not played a PGA Tour event since the 2022 WGC Match Play in Austin, plans to play at Phoenix next month, the Cognizant Classic in Florida and The Players Championship ahead of the Masters.

Koepka will make his 187th career PGA Tour start at Torrey Pines, where he shared fourth at the 2021 US Open. About 15 PGA Tour players welcomed him back Monday.

"It's a fresh start for me, which is cool," Koepka said. "I feel like my game is in pretty good shape."

As for season goals, Koepka is as competitive as ever, saying, "I've got to work my tail off... I'd love to come out and get a win."

Three other LIV players -- American Bryson DeChambeau, Spain's Jon Rahm and Australian Cam Smith -- are eligible to return under the PGA Tour program but the deadline is Monday.

Once Koepka and LIV parted ways, his first call was to 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

"I've always had a good relationship with Tiger," Koepka said. "Tiger was somebody I've relied on in the past for answers and how to deal with things and I felt like that was maybe the most comfortable call for me."

Koepka told The Golf Channel: "He was pretty receptive. He was open to listening to what I had to say and the position I was in. I'm super grateful for that conversation."

Koepka's wife, Jena, suffered a miscarriage last October, posting on Instagram the couple was "devastated". Koepka cited a desire for more time with his wife and two-year-old son Crew in making the return, which offers more US events and less global travel.

"A lot has gone on over the past five, six months with my family. That played a big role into coming back," Koepka said.

"It was what was best for me and best for my family."

Koepka says he looks forward to hard talks with players who will not welcome his PGA return.

"I'm looking forward to all those conversations. Some of them might be tougher than others," he said. "But at the same time it's the opportunity I was given."

It's a chance to face top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and world number two Rory McIlroy beyond major showdowns.

"I'm excited to battle with them. I think that will be really fun," Koepka said. "I want to play with those guys, see where I'm at and how I can get better."

Koepka offered no insight on how LIV and the PGA Tour might find a way to come together. "I have no clue. I've not been a part of the conversations on either side," he said. "My job is to go play golf."

