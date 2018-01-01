Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Johanna Konta of Britain plays a shot in her match against Madison Keys of the U.S. during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
tennis

Konta beats Keys; Svitolina advances in Brisbane

0 Comments
BRISBANE, Australia

Johanna Konta has opened her season with a tough 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys at the Brisbane International.

The fifth-seeded Konta entered the Australian Open tuneup tournament after losing her last four matches in 2017, including a first-round exit at the U.S. Open.

After dropping the first set Monday, Konta hit form and had decisive service breaks early in the second and third sets before clinching it on her second match point, breaking Keys' serve to finish off in just over two hours.

Keys, playing just her second match since her career-best run at the U.S. Open, had 11 aces and hit 37 winners but made 38 unforced errors and in humid conditions on Pat Rafter Arena.

In other matches, third-seeded Elina Svitolina opened with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Carla Suarez Navarro, 2012 champion Kaia Kanepi beat Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-2 and qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich ousted No. 6-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the tournament earlier Monday because of a viral illness and was replaced in the draw by Heather Watson.

On the men's side, No. 8-seeded Mischa Zverev held off Australian qualifier John-Patrick Smith 6-4, 7-5, Ryan Harrison beat Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 and Horacio Zeballos had a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ernesto Escobedo.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Shopping

American Village

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot’s Top 10 Japan Destinations in 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hall of Fame: The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Popular

Tsunoshima

GaijinPot Travel

5 Recommended Places to See the First Sunrise of 2018 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Change Your Luck for the Better with the Power of Omamori

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Health & Beauty

Saving Face: 7 Japanese Tips for Soft and Glowing Skin this Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining