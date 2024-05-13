Kooij sprints to win 9th stage of Giro d'Italia

Netherlands' Olva Kooij celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 9th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Avezzano to Naples, Italy, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

cycling

Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij won a bunch sprint for a stage victory on his grand tour debut while Tadej Pogacar maintained his considerable lead after the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

Kooij, who rides for Visma-Lease a Bike, edged Jonathan Milan by half a wheel at the end of the 214-kilometer (133-mile) route from Avezzano to Napoli – the second longest day of this Giro. Juan Sebastian Molano was third.

Jhonatan Narvaez had seemed set for victory after making his move with 7.7 kilometers remaining and he had a gap of 12 seconds heading into the final kilometer.

But, with Pogacar leading a charging peloton for his own fast man Molano, Narvaez was caught just 50 meters from the line.

Milan launched his sprint but he was edged at the line by Kooij.

It had been expected to be a day for the breakaway but only two riders went clear right at the start. Polti–Kometa teammates Mirco Maestri and Andrea Pietrobon had a long and lonely day up front before they were caught with 24 kilometers remaining.

Pogacar remained 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez overall. Last year’s runner-up Geraint Thomas was 2:58 behind.

Monday sees the race’s first rest day before a short but difficult leg. Tuesday’s 10th stage starts in Pompei and is just 142 kilometers (88 miles) but features a second-category climb in the middle before the top-classified climb to the finish at Cusano Mutri.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 26.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.