Koroki leads Urawa to 3-2 win over Sapporo in J-League

SAITAMA

Shinzo Koroki scored his J.League-leading seventh goal of the season on Saturday as Urawa Reds beat Consadole Sapporo 3-2 to maintain first place in the standings.

Rafael Silva and Takahiro Sekine gave Urawa a 2-1 lead in the first half and Koroki widened the advantage with a penalty in the 72nd minute.

Akito Fukumori pulled one back for the visitors with four minutes left in regulation but Urawa held on to improve to 19 points after eight games.

In other games, Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Vegalta Sendai finished in a 3-3 draw while Ventforet Kofu and Cerezo Osaka also shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

On Friday, Gamba Osaka thrashed winless Omiya Ardija 6-0 to improve to 15 points, while Shimizu S-Pulse drew 2-2 with Kawasaki Frontale.

