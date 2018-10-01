Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Koroki scores twice to lead Urawa past Kashiwa in J.League

TOKYO

Shinzo Koroki scored two goals to lead the Urawa Reds to a 3-2 win over Kashiwa Reysol in the J.League on Sunday.

With the game tied 2-2, Koroki sealed the win on a point-blank volley with 10 minutes remaining as Urawa won its third straight game and moved into sixth place on 41 points, 15 behind leaders Kawasaki Frontale.

The loss left Reysol winless in four straight games and next to last in the league on 30 points.

Kei Chinen and Yu Kobayashi scored as defending champions Frontale moved top of the table with a 2-1 win over V-Varen Nagasaki on Saturday.

Frontale overtook Sanfrecce Hiroshima on goal difference after Sanfrecce's 1-0 loss to Gamba Osaka.

Teruhito Nakagawa and Hugo Vieira each scored two goals for Yokohama F Marinos in a 5-2 win over Vegalta Sendai while Kashima Antlers beat Vissel Kobe 5-0.

