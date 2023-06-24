Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Tennis
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning against Poland's Magdalena Frech in their women's singles quarterfinal match on day five of the Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Friday June 23, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
tennis

Krejcikova and Ostapenko advance to Birmingham Classic semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, England

Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova cruised into the Birmingham Classic semifinals while No. 2-seeded Jelena Ostapenko had a far bumpier road on Friday.

Krejcikova eased past fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2. The 2021 French Open champion never faced a break point.

Meanwhile, Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, had to rally from a set and 4-0 down to overcome Magdalena Frech of Poland 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in an error-strewn quarterfinal.

Ostpenko also worked through a left calf issue.

“I was thinking at some point maybe I should not continue but there is a fighter inside of me so I want to play until I cannot walk or something,” the Latvian said. “After winning the second set I felt like I was playing better and my footwork was there.”

Ostapenko will face No. 4-seeded Anastasia Potapova, who thwarted the hopes of the last local singles player, Harriet Dart, of reaching her first WTA semifinal. Potapova won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Krejcikova has a semifinal against unseeded Zhu Lin of China. Zhu beat Rebecca Marino of Canada 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, mixing 10 aces with seven double faults.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

