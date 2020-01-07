Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kubacki soars in Monday's jump to secure the Four Hills title Photo: APA/AFP
ski jumping

Kubacki clinches Four Hills title with closing win

0 Comments
By GEORG HOCHMUTH
BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria

Poland's Dawid Kubacki secured the prestigious Four Hills World Cup ski-jumping title in style on Monday with success in the closing leg at Bischofshofen.

The 29-year-old capitalised on his consistency, finishing third in the two opening jumps at Oberstdorf and Garmisch and then a close runner-up at Innsbruck on Saturday.

With only one win on the World Cup circuit in the past decade Kubacki posted efforts of 143 meters and 140.5 meters for a tally of 300.9 points in the closing event to beat Germany's Karl Geiger (291 points).

In third came Marius Lindvik, the Norwegian outsider who had conjured up a course record-equalling 143.5 meters jump to win at Garmisch and lift him into second overall.

Kubacki's path to the Four Hills summit was aided by the lack of form of the big favorite, Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi.

He stormed to Four Hills success last year with a clean sweep of wins in all four jumps. He kicked off his title defense on the right note when winning in Oberstdorf before failing to fire in the remaining three, finishing respectively fourth, 14th and seventh.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel