Kubacki clinches Four Hills title with closing win

ski jumping

By GEORG HOCHMUTH

Poland's Dawid Kubacki secured the prestigious Four Hills World Cup ski-jumping title in style on Monday with success in the closing leg at Bischofshofen.

The 29-year-old capitalised on his consistency, finishing third in the two opening jumps at Oberstdorf and Garmisch and then a close runner-up at Innsbruck on Saturday.

With only one win on the World Cup circuit in the past decade Kubacki posted efforts of 143 meters and 140.5 meters for a tally of 300.9 points in the closing event to beat Germany's Karl Geiger (291 points).

In third came Marius Lindvik, the Norwegian outsider who had conjured up a course record-equalling 143.5 meters jump to win at Garmisch and lift him into second overall.

Kubacki's path to the Four Hills summit was aided by the lack of form of the big favorite, Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi.

He stormed to Four Hills success last year with a clean sweep of wins in all four jumps. He kicked off his title defense on the right note when winning in Oberstdorf before failing to fire in the remaining three, finishing respectively fourth, 14th and seventh.

© 2020 AFP