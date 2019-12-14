Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kumamon rejected as 2020 Olympic torch runner for not being human

KUMAMOTO

Kumamon, the cuddly Japanese black bear-like character whose fame has spread overseas, has missed out on becoming a runner for the 2020 Olympic torch relay, officials familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The Kumamoto prefectural government had sounded out the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics on whether its chubby mascot could participate in the relay, but the idea was rejected partly because the character "is not a human being," the officials said.

To be eligible as a torch runner, a person must be born before April 1, 2008. According to the local government, Kumamon, originally created to promote the March 2011 opening of the Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train service, is neither a person nor a bear and his age is a secret. As to its gender, it says the mischievous character is a "boy."

An official at the organizing committee said that when it comes to the torch runners, "a special exception is not permitted."

For Kumamon, whose formal job title is sales manager for the prefecture, the local government is still hoping that he can play a role in promoting the Tokyo Olympics in a different way.

"We want him to get involved in the Olympics in a form other than a torchbearer," a Kumamoto official said.

The Japan segment of the relay will begin on March 26 in Fukushima Prefecture, one of the northeastern regions devastated in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, and some 10,000 runners will carry the flame across the country in 121 days.

I used to work at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, and often ate at the employee canteen (most of the kitchens are below ground with the food shuttled by dumbwaiters, so we ate the same hamburgers and fries as the guests did). Outside the canteen was a rack where the characters could hang their costumes - even the "face actors" - Snow White, etc. - would hang their costumes on the rack to prevent staining their costumes. They'd wander around in their white long underwear and were demonstrably human.

I'd suggest Kumamon should be considered in the same way.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

