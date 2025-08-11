 Japan Today
Obit-Kamamoto
FILE - Japan's Kunishige Kamamoto scores a goal against the Mexican team at Mexico's Azteca Stadium on Oct. 24, 1968. (AP Photo, file)
soccer

Kunishige Kamamoto, Japan's top national soccer team scorer, dies at 81

TOKYO

Kunishige Kamamoto, who scored 75 goals in 76 games for Japan's national team, died Sunday according to the Japan Football Association. He was 81 and the association said he died of pneumonia.

His 75 goals remains tops for the national team. He played on the national team from 1964 until 1977.

Kamamoto led Japan to a bronze medal in soccer at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico and scored seven goals to lead the tournament.

He also served as a member of Japan's House of Councillors, the upper house of Japan's national legislature, and also served as a vice president of the Japan Football Association.

