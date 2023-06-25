Kvitová beats Vekić to win Berlin Open

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during her semifinal match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova at the German Tennis Open, in Berlin, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová showed she’s ready to try for a third title on Sunday by beating Donna Vekić 6-2, 7-6 (6) to win the Berlin Open for her 31st career victory.

Kvitová saved three of the four break points she faced and converted four of her five opportunities as she won the match in 1 hour, 41 minutes for her sixth title on grass. She has won 12 of her last 13 matches on the surface going back to her title run in Eastbourne last season.

“Every time I play you, you seem to go on and win the title,” Vekić told her experienced opponent. “At least this time it was in the final.”

Vekić had knocked out two top-10 opponents in No. 3 Elena Rybakina and No. 8 Maria Sakkari on her way to the Berlin decider.

The 33-year-old Kvitová, who was playing in her 42nd final, wrapped up the first set in 33 minutes on her debut in Berlin, but the second wasn’t as straightforward. The Czech's double-fault gave Vekić the chance to break for a 2-1 lead.

Kvitová managed to break Vekić’s serve at 5-4 as she won three games in a row, leaving Vekić serving at 6-5 down to stay in the match. She did, leading to the tiebreaker.

But Kvitová fought back again despite falling 3-1 behind in the tiebreaker.

“I love grass,” Kvitová said. “I hope I come back next year.”

Only Venus Williams with 49 titles has won more titles among active players.

