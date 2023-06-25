Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Tennis
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during her semifinal match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova at the German Tennis Open, in Berlin, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
tennis

Kvitová to play Vekić in Berlin Open final

0 Comments
BERLIN

Donna Vekić will play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová in the final of the Berlin Open after both won twice on Saturday.

The unseeded Vekić upset Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-6 (8) in their semifinal, shortly after beating Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 7-6 (0) in their rain-delayed quarterfinal.

Friday’s play was washed out at the grass-court tournament in Berlin, forcing the postponement of all the quarterfinals to Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Sakkari defeated Markéta Vondroušová 7-6 (7), 6-1 but was unable later to fend off Vekić’s persistence in the semifinals. The 23rd-ranked Croatian took her fourth match point in the tiebreak to win in 2 hours, 16 minutes and advance to her second final of the season. It’s her first on grass in four years.

Kvitová defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (3), then ended ’s-Hertogenbosch champion Ekaterina Alexandrova’s seven-match winning streak with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 semifinal win to advance to her 42nd career final.

Alexandrova was the only one of the four semifinalists not to play twice after Russian compatriot Veronika Kudermetova withdrew from their quarterfinal with a left hip injury.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel