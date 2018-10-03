Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nick Kyrgios flickered into life for just long enough to dispatch wildcard Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) in the first round of the Japan Open Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Kyrgios beats Nishioka to advance at Japan Open

0 Comments
By Timothy A Clary
TOKYO

Former champion Nick Kyrgios flickered into life for just long enough to dispatch wildcard Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) in the first round of the Japan Open on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson survived a scare against Kyrgios's fellow Australian Matthew Ebden, winning in three sets to avoid the same fate as top seed Marin Cilic who flopped at the first hurdle in Tokyo a day earlier.

Kyrgios appeared a little distracted at times but the controversial Aussie became a different animal after his Japanese opponent, who won his maiden ATP tour title at last week's Shenzhen Open, forced a tiebreak in the second set.

Kyrgios unleashed a string of monstrous shots to take the breaker 7-3 for a straight-sets win.

The 23-year-old, who has complained that playing the late season tour in Asia makes him feel depressed and lonely, fired 20 aces and sealed victory with a flamboyant backhand overhead smash after 73 minutes to book a place in the last 16.

Kyrgios has been fined for "tanking" matches in Shanghai the past two years but captured one of his four career titles in Tokyo two years ago, beating Belgium's David Goffin in the final.

He faces eighth seed Richard Gasquet for a place in the quarter-finals.

Second seed Anderson came through a tough opener 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 as the South African goes in search of a fifth career title.

The world number nine, runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon this year, struggled against Ebden until recovering his mojo in the second-set tiebreak, surrendering just one point.

An early break in the decider broke the Australian's resistance and Anderson closed out the match with a thumping serve down the centre line. He plays American Frances Tiafoe in the last 16.

Earlier, Australia's Alex De Minaur beat France's former world number six Gilles Simon 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI