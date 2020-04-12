Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Delivery man: Nick Kyrgios Photo: AFP
tennis

Kyrgios delivers on food pledge for people going hungry

0 Comments
By William WEST
SYDNEY

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has apparently followed through on a promise to help people going hungry in the coronavirus shutdown, with social media images showing boxes of essential items prepped for delivery.

The controversial Kyrgios, infamously outspoken and known for his fiery on-court antics, said on Monday he would personally drop food on doorsteps after COVID-19 restrictions closed down entire industries, forcing huge numbers of people out of work across Australia.

People queueing for welfare payments across the country have been likened to scenes from the Great Depression.

"Please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach," Kyrgios, the world number 40, posted on Instagram Monday.

"Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have. Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked!" he said in a post that attracted almost 100,000 likes.

His mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, posted on Instagram over the weekend a photo of a table laden with food -- including bread, fruit and canned goods -- with the caption "dining room or food distribution center".

Images of Canberra-based tennis star's Instagram stories shared on News Corp websites showed boxes of essentials captioned "deliveries in progress".

It comes just months after the 24-year-old led a bushfire relief campaign that raised millions of dollars.

Kyrgios gave A$200 for every ace he hit across his home tennis summer, which ran until the end of the Australian Open.

Other players and Australian Open organizers jumped on board the fundraising drive, also contributing large sums to people affected by the deadly fires.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Study Japanese in Japan

Apply to Japanese language schools in Japan with GaijinPot Study

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog