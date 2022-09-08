Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Smashing time: Nick Kyrgios throws his racket to the ground after losing his quarterfinal to Karen Khachanov Photo: AFP
tennis

Kyrgios fined $14,000 for U.S. Open racket meltdown

New York

Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 on Wednesday for his spectacular double racket smashing tantrum at the end of his U.S. Open defeat to Karen Khachanov.

The Australian violently crushed two rackets into the surface of the Arthur Ashe Stadium after his five-set quarterfinal loss on Tuesday.

It was Kyrgios's fifth sanction of the tournament after he was earlier punished for bad language and spitting.

His fines totaled $32,500 although the sum will only cause a small dent in his total prize money of $445,000.

Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios was seen as a potential champion in New York but his 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 loss to Russia's Khachanov left him "devastated".

"Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest," said Kyrgios. "I feel like I've just failed at this event right now. That's what it feels like."

