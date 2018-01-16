Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during their men's singles first round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Kyrgios fined for colorful language at Open

By SAEED KHAN
MELBOURNE

Australia's volatile Nick Kyrgios has been fined for a colorful directive to the rowdy crowd during his opening round win at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old was slapped with a $3,000 penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct early in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in a night match on Hisense Arena on Monday.

The Australian was among six players fined a total $15,000 for indiscretions in qualifying and the main draw's first phase at the year's opening Grand Slam.

Croatia's Borna Coric was hit with a $5,000 penalty for racket abuse during his defeat to Australia's John Millman.

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Romanian Marius Copil were fined $2,000 each for the same offense.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik was handed two $1,000 fines and American Stefan Kozlov was penalised $1,000, both for audible obscenities during qualifying.

