Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his semifinal tennis match against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Kyrgios fined for inappropriate behavior at Queen's Club

LONDON

The ATP tour has fined Nick Kyrgios 15,000 euros ($17,500) for inappropriate behavior during the Queen's Club tournament.

Kyrgios was caught on camera performing an imitation of a lewd act as he sat in a courtside chair at the change of ends during his semifinal loss to Marin Cilic on Saturday.

During an earlier win at the same tournament over Kyle Edmund, British broadcaster BBC apologized to viewers after a string of expletives by Kyrgios were audible on air.

The 23-year-old Kyrgios has won four titles on the ATP Tour and is widely considered to be a talented and temperamental player, but has a history of sanctions for his behavior on and off the court.

