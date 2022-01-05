Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of a Melbourne warm-up tournament less than two weeks before the Australian Open Photo: AFP
tennis

Kyrgios pulls out of Melbourne event with asthma

MELBOURNE

Mercurial talent Nick Kyrgios's Australian Open plans were derailed Tuesday when he withdrew from the Melbourne Summer Set tournament, saying he was unwell but had been cleared of having COVID.

The 26-year-old crowd-pleaser, widely seen as Australia's best player despite his world ranking slipping to 93, was due to start his season on Rod Laver Arena against Slovak Alex Molcan in a night session.

"I'm really sorry that I've had to pull out from this Melbourne Summer Set event," he said. "I have been feeling run down and unwell for four days. I have had several COVID tests over the last few days which all came back negative.

"I don't feel 100 percent so I need to take this week to be ready for Sydney (Classic) next week."

Tournament organizers said he had asthma.

Kyrgios has not played since the Laver Cup in late September, citing a knee injury, with his comeback now scheduled for the Sydney Classic from January 9.

The Australian Open begins on January 17.

