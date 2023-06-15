Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Nick Kyrgios with a white sleeve at Wimbledon in 2019 to cover up evidence of self-harm Photo: AFP
tennis

Kyrgios says he spent time in psychiatric hospital

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Nick Kyrgios was admitted to a London psychiatric hospital because he contemplated suicide during Wimbledon in 2019, Australian media reported Wednesday citing a new episode of the Netflix documentary "Break Point."

The Australian has previously detailed his mental health struggles and self-harm during that dark period in his life.

But in the new series of "Break Point," to be released on June 21, he said he needed hospital treatment.

"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide," he said, according to The Australian newspaper. "I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, 'OK, I can't keep doing this'. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems."

Kyrgios posted a lengthy message on Instagram last year about his mental health issues, linking it to a photo from the 2019 Australian Open in which he pointed to marks on his arm.

"If you look closely, on my right arm you can see my self-harm," he said then. "I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions."

Crowd-pleaser Kyrgios had a roller-coaster year leading into the 2019 season and was frequently criticized for his on-court antics.

Supremely talented, he was also combustible and earned a reputation for outbursts and meltdowns on court.

He lost to Rafael Nadal in the second round of Wimbledon in 2019 and said he wore a white arm sleeve to cover up evidence of self-harm.

"I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away," he reportedly says in the documentary.

Since then, Kyrgios has "completely turned myself around" and in a career highlight made the Wimbledon final last year.

Now ranked 25, he returned to action this week at the Stuttgart Open after knee surgery in January.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog