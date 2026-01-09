 Japan Today
Nick Kyrgios will play doubles only at the Australian Open Image: AFP
tennis

Kyrgios to play doubles only at Australian Open

MELBOURNE

Nick Kyrgios ruled out playing singles at the Australian Open on Friday, focusing only on doubles with five-set matches "a different beast".

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist made his comeback after an injury-ravaged three years at the Brisbane International this week, but lost in the opening round 6-3, 6-4 to American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Despite being in the running for a wildcard at his home Grand Slam starting at Melbourne Park on January 18, the Australian showman said he was not ready to play singles.

"After some good conversations with TA (Tennis Australia) I've made the call to focus on doubles for this year's Australian Open," he said on Instagram. "I'm fit and back on court but five-setters are a different beast and I'm not quite ready to go the distance yet."

The defeat to Kovacevic was his first singles ATP Tour match since March last year and he conceded afterwards that he would never be the player he once was.

The 30-year-old has tumbled to 670 in the rankings after reaching a high of 13 in 2016.

"This tournament means everything to me but I'd rather give my spot to someone who's ready to make their moment count," Kyrgios added of the Australian Open. "It's all building blocks and I'll be back next year and pumped to compete. See you out there."

While giving singles a miss, Kyrgios will play doubles with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

He has previously committed to playing singles at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne, which gets under way on Tuesday.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

