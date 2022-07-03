Kyrgios wins bad-tempered clash with Tsitsipas at Wimbledon

tennis

Nick Kyrgios came from behind to win a stormy encounter against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon on Saturday after calling for his opponent to be kicked out for hitting a ball into the crowd.

The Australian prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in a third-round match during which both players were warned by the umpire.

After sealing his victory in a gripping fourth-set tie-break, Kyrgios said: "The media loves to write that I'm bad to the sport, but I'm clearly not. Whatever happens on court, stays on the court. I'm very close to his brothers.

"I felt like I was the favorite. I beat him a few weeks ago and he's only beaten me once. He got frustrated, it's a frustrating sport. Whatever happens, I love him."

There was little hint of the drama to come when Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas took the first set after a tie-break.

But the match descended into mayhem when a frustrated Tsitsipas hit the ball into the crowd after losing the second set, for which he received a warning.

Kyrgios said Tsitsipas should be kicked out of Wimbledon, recalling the incident at the U.S. Open in 2020 when Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the tournament after hitting a line judge with a ball.

In astonishing scenes, the Australian called the umpire a "disgrace", demanding to speak to supervisors and saying he would not continue until the situation was resolved.

"You can't hit a ball into the crowd and hit someone and not get defaulted," he said.

At that point Tsitsipas left the court but returned to boos in an increasingly volatile atmosphere on Court One.

The Australian, who was given an obscenity warning, continued to argue with the umpire at changeovers, saying, in reference to the incident: "If that's a little girl, she cries, what happens?"

Kyrgios, now on top against a clearly rattled Tsitsipas, broke in the fourth game of the third set and held on to take a 2-1 lead.

Tsitsipas was given another code violation and a point deduction for hitting the ball in frustration towards the back of the court after a Kyrgios underarm serve.

The fourth seed then fell 0-40 on his serve at the beginning of the fourth set only to recover and win the game.

Tsitsipas saved more break points in the seventh game and appeared to be on the brink of a crucial break in the following game but Kyrgios served his way out of trouble to level at 4-4.

Play was then suspended for the roof to be closed.

The fourth set went to a nervy tie-break.

Tsitsipas had set points to draw level in the match but it was Kyrgios who came out on top, taking it 9-7.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the 10th time with a straight sets victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in a match which saw a brief, testy exchange between the two men.

Second seed Nadal, the champion in 2008 and 2010, swept to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win.

The 36-year-old had required back-to-back four-setters to make the third round and was expected to be tested by Sonego, who made the fourth round last year.

However, Nadal didn not face a break point until he dropped serve in the eighth game of the third set, his focus possibly affected by a stoppage to close the Centre Court roof.

He quickly broke back and sealed the victory.

Nadal, however, appeared upset by the noise the Italian was making on court.

He even summoned Sonego to the net to discuss his displeasure while the two then had another lengthy exchange as they shook hands.

"I didn't make it in a negative way. I feel sorry if I bothered him but I did it in a right way," said Spaniard Nadal. "I feel really bad now if I bothered him so I feel sorry for that. That's it - I will talk to him after but this is not a problem."

Nadal will next face Dutch 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old Van de Zandschulp made the last 16 at the All England Club for the first time with a 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 win over French veteran Richard Gasquet.

In women's action, Iga Swiatek admitted she was "confused" over her tactics after French veteran Alize Cornet ended the top seed's 37-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from the Polish world number one to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court One in their third-round tie.

Swiatek was broken five times and made a total of 33 unforced errors in an uncharacteristically sloppy display.

The 21-year-old, who had won her previous six tournaments including the French Open, said she struggled to control the ball.

"I know I didn't play good tennis," said the world number one. "I was pretty confused about my tactics. As a solid player, she used that pretty well. For sure, it wasn't a good performance from me."

Swiatek had not lost a match since her defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in February in Dubai.

Though she had looked unbeatable on hard courts and clay, she had admitted she was on a learning curve on grass.

She was made to battle hard in the second round to defeat lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove in three sets and has yet to beat a top-50 player on grass.

Cornet will face Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the quarterfinals.

