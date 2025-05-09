LA Coliseum, SoFi Stadium to share 2028 Olympic opening ceremony

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will serve as co-host for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics opening ceremony, giving it a record role in a third Olympic Games

olympics

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium will share the opening ceremony of the 2028 Summer Olympics in an unprecedented dual-venue celebration, Games organizers announced on Thursday.

LA28 unveiled ceremony plans for July 14, 2028, to blend history, the Coliseum becoming the first venue to host events for three Olympics, and innovation at Inglewood's stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, which makes an Olympic debut and which which organizers refer to by an unsponsored title 'The Stadium in Inglewood'.

The Olympic closing ceremony will be staged on July 30, 2028, at the iconic Coliseum.

The 2028 LA Paralympic opening ceremony will be at SoFi Stadium, on August 15, 2028 with the closing ceremony on August 27, 2028, at the Coliseum.

"The venues selected for the 2028 opening and closing ceremonies will highlight Los Angeles' rich sporting history and cutting-edge future, showcasing the very best that LA has to offer on the world stage," said LA28 chairperson and president Casey Wasserman.

"These two extraordinary venues will create an unforgettable experience, welcoming fans from across the globe to an Olympic and Paralympic Games like never before and concluding what will go down as one of the most incredible Games in history."

The Coliseum, which opened in 1923, has previously hosted events for the 1932 and 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"Today's announcement marks a proud milestone as the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will become the first venue in history to host three Olympic Games," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

"For over a century, the Coliseum has been a landmark host to some of the most iconic moments in all of sports history. That story continues in 2028."

Athletics will be contested at the Coliseum with swimming to be conducted at SoFi Stadium.

© 2025 AFP