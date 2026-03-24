LA28 unveils a bold, superbloom-inspired look for the Los Angeles Olympics

FILE - The Olympic cauldron is lit at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of the launch for ticket registration to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, Jan. 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

olympics

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has announced its official look, and it's a blast of bold colors.

The graphic patterns and color palettes will be used to identify everything from credentials to staff uniforms to signage to competition venues and the athletes village.

The concept announced Monday is based on a California superbloom, a phenomenon that occurs every 10-15 years in the spring and results in a vibrant explosion of wildflowers across hills, valleys and deserts.

The LA28 design team studied past Olympic and Paralympic Games, including the 1984 Los Angeles Games, to inspire the look.

The orange Bird of Paradise, the city's official flower, inspired the primary colors used in the concept as well as the 13 blooms that make up the full Superbloom. Graphics were built on a precise grid, with visual density reduced closest to fields of play to keep athlete focus unimpeded.

"We wanted the look to feel like Los Angeles itself,” Geoff Engelhardt, LA28 head of brand design, said in a statement. “LA is a city of incredible creativity, sitting at the intersection of sport and entertainment, and the Games will bring the world together here in 2028.”

On Monday night at Intuit Dome, where basketball will be played in 2028, fans attending the Los Angeles Clippers game will be greeted by a digital display of the LA28 look on the outdoor plaza's giant screen. Inside, a video will play unveiling the look.

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