Head's hundred seals Australia win over England in 1st ODI

By Julian Guyer

Travis Head's superb career-best 154 not out saw depleted world champions Australia to a seven-wicket win over England in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Australia, set 316 for victory, finished on 317-3 with six overs to spare as they went 1-0 up in a five-match series to make it 13 ODI wins in a row against all opponents.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne was the unlikely hero with the ball as Australia fought back after losing the toss.

England, on 201-2 off 30 overs, were set for a colossal total as Ben Duckett eyed a hundred on his home ground.

But left-hander Duckett departed for 95 when caught and bowled by part-time leg-spinner Labuschagne, who also removed Harry Brook -- out for 39 in his first innings as England captain -- in similar fashion soon afterwards.

Labuschagne returned ODI-best figures of 3-39 as England, succumbing to spin, lost their last six wickets for 59 runs.

First-choice leg-spinner Adam Zampa marked his 100th ODI with 3-49 from his full 10 overs.

Labuschagne then completed a fine all-round display by making 77 not out off 61 balls in an unbroken partnership of 148 with fellow 30-year-old Head.

But the outcome might have been different had Head been caught early in his innings, with the player of-the-match telling Sky Sports: "I got lucky and Jofra (Archer) bowled a hell of a spell at the start. Glad I can continue."

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh hailed an "exceptional" team performance by saying: "The way we were able to pull it back (in the field) was great.

"I think the calmness in the group has been great. There's illness flying around, it builds resilience in the team."

Brook, leading England in just his 16th match at the relatively youthful age of 25, accepted the hosts had posted a "below-par score".

Australia lost Marsh early in their chase when he holed out off Matthew Potts.

Three balls later Head, the hundred hero of Australia's World Cup final win over India last year, almost fell in single figures.

His slashing square-cut off Potts flew to deep point only for Brydon Carse, in too far off the boundary rope at Brook's request, just failing to hold what would have been a spectacular leaping catch.

Fast bowler Archer topped speeds of 90 mph (145 kmh) in his first ODI after over a year out with injury.

But opener Head came through to completing a sixth century in 66 ODIs.

He went to exactly 150 by launching Liam Livingstone for a spectacular six over long-on, with the spinner's nine overs costing an expensive 75 runs.

Head then surpassed his previous highest ODI score of 152, against England at Melbourne two years ago, with the left-hander facing 129 balls, including 20 fours and five sixes, in total.

After Brook won the toss, both Duckett and Will Jacks completed brisk fifties.

But Zampa struck when Jacks (62) holed out to cover to end a partnership of 120 with Duckett.

Test opener Duckett pressed on before chipping Labuschagne's fourth delivery back to the bowler as a 91-ball innings, including 11 fours, ended tamely.

And when Brook fell the same way, England were 232-4 off 35 overs.

Australia have several players sidelined by illness and injury, including experienced fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The series continues at Headingley on Saturday.

© 2024 AFP