Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ravens Jaguars Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
nfl

Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

0 Comments
By NOAH TRISTER
OWINGS MILLS, Md

Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted.

Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday.

“I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried.

"But it happened. I apologize, if I hurt feelings out there.”

After the Ravens lost 28-27 to Jacksonville on Sunday, a fan suggested Baltimore should let Jackson leave via free agency. Jackson responded in a tweet that was later deleted, saying the person “never smelt a football field” and using vulgar language that members of the LBGTQ community said was offensive.

Jackson said he was upset after the game, and the fan's tweet was the first thing he saw on social media.

“I just busted my behind — my whole team did, coaches did — and that’s what I seen, and I just reacted to it," he said. “My bad.”

Jackson said his girlfriend recommended he delete the tweet.

When asked what he learned from this episode, Jackson said: "There's kids watching. I don't need the kids saying that. Just watch what you say. Try to stay off Twitter if something like that happens again. Hopefully we're not losing no more.”

Earlier this week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he tells players to avoid Twitter so soon after a game — especially a loss.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel