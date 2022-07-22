Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Cycling Tour de France
France's Christophe Laporte celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188.5 kilometers (117.3 miles) with start in Castelnau-Magnoac and finish in Cahors, France, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
cycling

Laporte wins Tour Stage 19 and ends drought for France

CAHORS, France

Christophe Laporte surged out of the peloton in the finale of the 19th stage of the Tour de France to claim a maiden win at cycling's biggest race and end a stage-win drought for the home country.

Just two days before the race ends in Paris, Laporte spared the blushes for French riders, who had not tasted a victory this month in their home event.

Laporte made his move after a trio of breakaway riders was caught with 1.5 kilometers left in the 188.5-kilometer flat stage to Cahors in southwestern France.

Laporte, who rides for the Jumbo-Visma team of race leader Jonas Vingegaard, won ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Alberto Dainese.

There was no significant change in the general classification. Vingegaard has a lead of 3 minutes, 21 seconds over defending champion Tadej Pogacar, and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas was in third place, 8 minutes off the pace.

