Las Vegas Grand Prix extended through 2027 after a roller-coaster start

FILE- Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, of Germany, runs a warm up lap during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

By JENNA FRYER

The Las Vegas Grand Prix received a two-year contract extension that keeps the race that runs down the iconic Strip on the calendar through 2027.

Las Vegas was added to the F1 schedule in 2023 on a three-year contract but with commitment from casino partners and a 10-year approval from Clark County for the race to take place along the Strip.

Las Vegas was on the 2026 calendar announced earlier this week even though the extension wasn't revealed until Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Emily Prazer, the president of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and chief commercial officer of F1, said the plans are to extend the race long into the future.

“We want to make sure that we’re continuing to evolve what we’re doing. But the intent is a much longer-term arrangement," Prazer said. “As we all know, the race has had its challenges, but we’re coming out the other side. So we want to make sure that it continues to work for both sides."

Las Vegas has had a roller-coaster start to its F1 presence as the inaugural race was bogged down by high ticket and hotel prices, then a loose water valve cover that damaged Carlos Sainz's Jr. car in the first practice. The valve cover caused a lengthy delay for track inspection and fans were forced to exit the venue ahead of second practice, which ran until 4 a.m.

In the end, the race was one of the best of the season.

Ticket prices were lowered for 2024 and hotel rates dropped, and ahead of this November's race, the start time has been moved from its previous slot of 10 p.m. on Saturday to 8 p.m.

The race holds a spot on the calendar the week before Thanksgiving and city officials credit the Grand Prix for boosting one of its weakest commercial periods into a money-generating week. November, traditionally one of Las Vegas’ weakest months, last year had its most commercially successful month in city history.

Figures released this year said the 2024 event generated $934 million in revenue with $45 million raised in taxes.

