Last-gasp Frawley drop goals give Ireland stunning win over Springboks

Ireland's players celebrate after winning their test match against South Africa at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

rugby union

Ireland stunned world champion South Africa 25-24 with a drop goal by Ciaran Frawley in the last second of a ferociously epic contest at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Irish rebounded from losing 27-20 last weekend in Pretoria by notching only their second ever win over the Springboks in South Africa.

It didn't look like it would happen after the Springboks' overhauled them in a predatory comeback from 16-6 down at halftime, forcing Irish errors that Handre Pollard used to kick eight penalties from eight attempts.

But after falling behind 24-19 with 15 minutes to go, Ireland found the energy to pin South Africa in its 22. It blew an attacking lineout and a tapped penalty but, out of nowhere in the 70th, replacement flyhalf Frawley renewed hope by slotting a 42-meter drop goal to have them trailing only 24-22.

The Irish, playing their 15th and last test of a super-long Rugby World Cup season, rallied yet again and, as the match clock ticked into red, Frawley let fly with another drop goal from the same length as the first, and won a gripping match and squared a classic series between the world's No. 1 and No. 2 sides.

“Pure elation to see that ball sail over at the end there,” Ireland skipper Caelan Doris said.

“We know what an unbelievable test it was coming over here at the end of the season, playing against the double world champions. We're definitely happy to finish it on a high.”

Coach Andy Farrell criticized his Six Nations champions after the first test for not firing from the get-go, but the Irish brought the heat in Durban from kickoff and the collisions were relentless and merciless.

In the first five minutes, South Africa fullback Willie le Roux went off with a head knock and locks Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth had blood-smeared faces. Le Roux never returned and Mostert didn't last much longer, limping off.

“We weren't as intense as we were last week and they were dominating us and that was the big change,” Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said.

The first bloody and brutal quarter was all Ireland.

An offside penalty against Etzebeth gave Jack Crowley the first points off the tee, then Crowley had fullback Jamie Osborne on his shoulder to open up the Boks defense. Robbie Henshaw supported and he freed Conor Murray to score the game's only try. Crowley's extras made it 10-0 after 14 minutes.

“South Africa don't lose easy, they find a way. It's so frustrating at times to play against," Murray said. “We believed in ourselves, coming into South Africa's backyard ... and I think we can be really proud.”

The scrum seemed to be the only thing the Springboks were better at. Their scrum won three penalties in the first half and Pollard kicked two of them.

Pieter-Steph du Toit gave away an obstruction penalty that Crowley converted but Du Toit compensated when he prevented Doris from scoring a try. Ireland took only three points instead of seven from the last attack of the half and led 16-6.

The Springboks used the break to impressively find another gear. Ireland couldn't cope and gave away penalty after penalty. Pollard relished the kicking practice.

When Doris was sin-binned for a crocodile roll on Malcolm Marx, Ireland led 16-9. When he returned 10 minutes later, Ireland was losing 18-16.

The injury toll mounted. Irish props Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter and Boks scrumhalf Faf de Klerk went off for head injury checks.

Crowley, perfect off the tee like Pollard, put Ireland back in front with his fifth and last goalkick an hour in, and Frawley received his sixth cap.

Two more Pollard penalties seemed to send South Africa clear in Durban, where it hadn't lost in eight years.

But Frawley, served by replacement scrumhalf Caolin Blade playing his third test, produced two incredible drop goals to pull out a heart-stopping win.

Frawley was an unlikely hero. He'd never kicked a drop goal in first-class rugby. Capped for the first time less than a year ago, he's valued by Ireland for his versatility. Normally a center at Leinster, his only start for Ireland was at fullback.

“It's mental,” he said. “The boys dug in deep. We were in our own half and managed to get up, and get the final points so, delighted.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.