Australia’s Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii scores during their Rugby Championship clash with Argentina Image: AFP
rugby union

Wallabies edge Argentina 28-24 in Rugby Championship thriller

TOWNSVILLE, Australia

Australia rallied from 14 points down and scored a try in the 86th minute to edge Argentina 28-24 in a Rugby Championship test on Saturday, taming a side that stunned the All Blacks a fortnight ago.

In tropical Townsville the hosts trailed 21-7 at the break before showing steely nerve with a sensational second-half comeback, capped by Angus Bell's converted try at the death.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii bagged a brace and Nic White also dotted down to cancel out tries from Santiago Carreras and Bautista Delguy.

Australia had the option to level the scores when down 24-21 with a minute to go after being awarded a penalty, but never-say-die skipper Harry Wilson opted to go for touch and glory.

"We could have gone for goal there and taken the draw," said Wilson. "It was a tough game, but everyone believed that we could finish the job and the boys wanted to win a game as well, as a group on the field, everyone sort of feeling the moment.

"We weren't at our best today," he added. "But to find a way to get a win against such high-quality opposition, it's a real credit to them."

It left the Wallabies with two victories from three in the southern hemisphere tournament, ahead of a return leg against the Pumas in Sydney next week.

One of those wins was a bonus-point upset of world champions South Africa in Johannesburg, which came on the back of beating the British and Irish Lions as momentum builds under Joe Schmidt.

Every win is crucial for world-rankings points ahead of December's draw for the 2027 World Cup, which Australia host.

The top-ranked nations come December will head each of the six groups, meaning they potentially avoid some of the big guns in the tournament pool stages.

Argentina are currently ranked seven to Australia's six and the defeat will see them slide further behind.

The Pumas came into the clash full of confidence after their massive 29-23 takedown of New Zealand in Buenos Aires, but they faded badly in the second half.

"It was far from a good performance," Argentina captain Julian Montoya said. "Congrats to Australia, they took their opportunities. We win together and we lose together. But this hurts a lot."

Argentina struck first, with fly-half Carreras nailing a close-range penalty in the fifth minute, then he did the same from 40 meters several minutes later.

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou was at fault both times for not using his arms in a tackle, earning an icy stare from Wilson.

Australia had more possession and territory but no points to show for it when they took a three-minute water break, due to the heat, midway through the half.

They kept pressing and earned their reward when irrepressible scrum-half White nipped through a gap after a good carry from Wilson, with Tom Lynagh adding the extras.

The lead barely lasted with the Pumas stunning them with two free-flowing tries in four minutes.

Santiago Chocobares broke the defense out of a scrum and galloped clear before wing Delguy finished the move on the right, then Carreras dotted down after a break on the left.

Rubbing salt in the wounds, Carreras made one conversion then added another penalty to send the visitors to half time on top.

Australia perked up after the break and quickly closed the gap to six points, with Suaalii surging through after an offload from Len Ikitau and Lynagh slotting the conversion.

With momentum on their side, Suaalii went over again from a set-piece and with James O'Connor adding the extras they were 21-21 with 17 minutes left.

Juan Cruz Mallia looked to have won it for Argentina when he kicked a penalty with two minutes on the clock, before the late drama and Bell's try.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

