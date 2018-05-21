Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Late goals by Takagi power Cerezo over Hiroshima in J.League

TOKYO

Toshiyuki Takagi scored two late goals as Cerezo Osaka upset leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-0 in the J.League on Sunday.

Takagi put the visitors ahead on a left foot shot in the 80th minute and doubled the advantage three minutes later with his fourth goal of the season.

Hiroshima remains in first place on 37 points, nine ahead of FC Tokyo which was held to a goalless draw by Sagan Tosu. Cerezo improved to 26 points.

Elsewhere, Kengo Nakamura scored a pair of goals and Hiroyuki Abe added another as Kawasaki Frontale beat Shimizu S-Pulse 3-0.

Ataru Esaka scored the winning goal as Kashiwa Reysol beat Nagoya Grampus 3-2 while Vegalta Sendai edged Kashima Antlers 2-1.

On Saturday, Yokohama F Marinos thrashed V-Varen Nagasaki 5-2, Gamba Osaka and Urawa Reds played to a scoreless draw, and Shonan Bellmare edged Jubilo Iwata 1-0.

