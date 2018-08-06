Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Late strike by Lins lifts FC Tokyo past Kobe in J.League

TOKYO

Brazilian Lins scored in the 90th minute on Sunday as FC Tokyo beat Vissel Kobe 1-0 to move within five points of leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the J.League. Lins' right-foot shot from eight meters gave the hosts their second straight win after the World Cup break.

Sanfrecce, which has 45 points, conceded a 92nd-minute own-goal in a 2-2 draw at home to Shonan Bellmare.

In other matches, Kashiwa Reysol snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Consadole Sapporo. Reysol playmaker Ataru Esaka scored the winner in the 68th minute after Consadole striker Jay Bothroyd had canceled out Yusuke Segawa's opener. Kawasaki Frontale is four points behind FC Tokyo after a 2-0 win over Yokohama F Marinos.

Brazilian forward Jo scored a second-half hat-trick as Nagoya Grampus rallied to beat visiting Gamba Osaka 3-2, while Daigo Nishi scored in injury time to give Kashima Antlers a 1-0 win at home to Shimizu S-Pulse.

