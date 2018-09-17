Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Late strike by Muto lifts Urawa past Yokohama in J.League

YOKOHAMA

Yuki Muto scored in the 79th minute on Sunday to lift Urawa Reds to a 2-1 win over Yokohama F Marinos in the J.League.

Tomoya Ugajin put the visitors ahead in the 43rd minute and Hugo Vieira equalized midway through the second half.

Muto sealed the win when he took a pass from Takuya Aoki and beat the Yokohama goalkeeper with a left-foot shot from 20 meters.

On Saturday, second-place Kawasaki Frontale thrashed Consadole Sapporo 7-0.

Seven different players scored for Frontale, which is now six points behind league leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima with a game in hand.

Gamba Osaka beat Vissel Kobe 2-1 thanks to South Korean striker Hwang Ui Jo's 68th-minute winner.

Kazuki Anzai assisted on Yuji Takahashi's 76th-minute winner as Sagan Tosu beat Sanfrecce 1-0.

Shimizu S-Pulse beat Kashiwa Reysol 3-2. Also, V-Varen Nagasaki edged Nagoya Grampus 4-3, and Vegalta Sendai defeated FC Tokyo 1-0.

