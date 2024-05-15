 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds
Norway's Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, left, celebrates with Norway's Mats Zuccarello, center, and Norway's Patrick Thoresen after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Denmark and Norway at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
ice hockey

Latvia beats Kazakhstan 2-0 at hockey worlds. Norway tops Denmark

0 Comments
PRAGUE

After two overtime wins, Latvia beat Kazakhstan 2-0 on Tuesday for its third straight victory at the ice hockey world championship.

Roberts Bukarts and Haralds Egle scored for last year’s bronze medalist and Kristers Gudlevskis made 22 saves to ensure three points in the Group B game in Ostrava.

Latvia had needed overtime to get past Poland and France.

In Group A in Prague, Norway got its first win at the tournament by beating Denmark 2-0.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored, Eirik Salsten added the second into an empty net and goalie Henrik Haukeland stopped 24 shots.

Later Tuesday, Canada will look for its third straight win when it faces Austria in Group A, while France plays Poland in Group B.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog