Latvia beats Kazakhstan 2-0 at hockey worlds. Norway tops Denmark

After two overtime wins, Latvia beat Kazakhstan 2-0 on Tuesday for its third straight victory at the ice hockey world championship.

Roberts Bukarts and Haralds Egle scored for last year’s bronze medalist and Kristers Gudlevskis made 22 saves to ensure three points in the Group B game in Ostrava.

Latvia had needed overtime to get past Poland and France.

In Group A in Prague, Norway got its first win at the tournament by beating Denmark 2-0.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored, Eirik Salsten added the second into an empty net and goalie Henrik Haukeland stopped 24 shots.

Later Tuesday, Canada will look for its third straight win when it faces Austria in Group A, while France plays Poland in Group B.

