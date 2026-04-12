U.S. beats Japan 2-1 in women's soccer friendly

The United States' Rose Lavelle, middle, celebrates after scoring against Japan during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Saturday, April 11, 2026, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

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Rose Lavelle had a goal and an assist and the United States won the first of three matches against Japan, 2-1 on Saturday.

Lindsey Heaps also scored for the U.S., which has won 10 straight matches for the first time since 2023.

Riko Ueki scored for Japan. It was the first goal the United States had conceded since a 3-1 victory over Portugal on Oct. 26, a span of 866 minutes.

Lavelle scored in the ninth minute to give the United States the early lead. The goal came off a free kick from Sam Coffey that was sent to Lavelle from Trinity Rodman.

It was Lavelle’s 28th international goal and came in her 100th career start.

Heaps scored off a feed from Lavelle less than three minutes into the second half. It was Heaps’ 40th goal for the United States.

“Part of the halftime conversation was ‘Can we go control the ball higher up the field?’ We had certain moments of control lower down, but if we control the ball higher up the field, we're gonna get chances," Heaps said.

Ueki closed the gap for Japan on a header in the 61st.

“I think we had moments where we were really confident on the ball, especially in the first half, getting the balls in behind and the combination plays, winning the ball back and just having that fast transition. I think that was really important,” defender Gisele Thompson said. “But I think we have to keep doing that throughout the whole entire game.”

The next game between the teams is Tuesday in Seattle before the finale in Commerce City, Colorado, on Friday.

Sophia Wilson was in the starting lineup for the national team for first time after the birth of her daughter. She had not played for the U.S. since October 2024.

Japan was coming off its victory in the Women’s Asian Cup. Japan outscored its opponents 29-1 during the tournament and defeated host Australia 1-0 in the championship match.

That performance qualified Japan for the Women's World Cup next year in Brazil. The CONCACAF W Championship in late November is the qualification tournament for the United States.

Japan won the last meeting with the United States 2-1 in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup final.

Heaps said the United States has evolved since that loss on how it controls the game, where it controls the game and the chances it creates.

“But I think also credit to how we finish out the game, because maybe a year ago we wouldn't have finished like we did," Heaps said. "We're keeping the ball out of the back of the net, and at the end of the day, that's the most important thing.”

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