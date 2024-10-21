 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dutch rider Harrie Lavreysen won a sixth consecutive men's sprint title for a record-extending 16th world track cycling title Image: AFP
cycling

Lavreysen wins 16th gold at track cycling worlds

0 Comments
BALLERUP, Denmark

Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen on Sunday won a sixth consecutive men's sprint gold to bring his tally to a record-extending 16 world championship track titles.

Lavreysen added to the men's one-kilometer time trial and team sprint gold medals won earlier this week.

Untouchable in the sprint, the five-time defending champion won the main event on Sunday to hammer home his dominance on the final day of competition at Ballerup in the suburbs of Copenhagen.

The 27-year-old easily beat compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland with whom he won the team sprint on Wednesday. Japan's Kaiya Ota was third.

Lavreysen this week overtook France's Arnaud Tournant's 14 world championship titles between 1997 and 2008.

The king of sprinting now has six world team sprint titles, six individual sprint gold, three in the keirin and one in the one-kilometer time trial.

The five-time Olympic champion's next big goal remains Los Angeles 2028, where he aims to beat British rider Jason Kenny's record of seven Olympic titles.

In the women's event, home hope Julie Leth, competing in the very last race of her career, struck gold amid an electric atmosphere in a packed velodrome.

The 32-year-old, winner of the Madison on Saturday, won the points race ahead of Belgian star Lotte Kopecky and Ireland's Lara Gillespie.

Japan's Mina Sato beat Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw to win the women's Keirin with Britain's Katy Marchant third.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel