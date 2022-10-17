Lawes will captain England in autumn rugby tests if fit

rugby union

Owen Farrell was acclaimed as an "icon of the game” but Courtney Lawes will continue to captain England in their autumn rugby tests next month.

For all his influence on the team, Farrell was replaced as captain last autumn, initially because of ankle issues that also forced him to miss the Six Nations. Lawes took over and was retained for the July tour to Australia due to his superior communication with referees.

If Lawes recovers from the concussion he sustained on club duty last month, he will stay the skipper, coach Eddie Jones said on Monday. Jones added Farrell remained a towering presence for England.

“If we don’t have Owen then we lose a huge percentage of our fight. He’s the most energetic and one of the most committed rugby players I’ve ever seen,” Jones said.

“We need that. But we also need someone who is also composed and speaks to the referee well. We need both.

“When you're a tough, gritty player like Owen, it's harder to be liked. He's combative, he's very focused about the game and he doesn’t open himself up a lot. That’s the reality. But he's an icon of the game here.”

Farrell, on 97 England caps, is set to earn his 100th on Nov. 19 against New Zealand at Twickenham.

England first host Argentina on Nov. 6 then Japan on Nov. 12. After New Zealand, the English finish the home series against world champion South Africa.

Exeter’s Namibian-born prop Patrick Schickerling was omitted from England’s 36-man squad on eligibility grounds as Jones seeks clarification from World Rugby on whether he qualifies on residency grounds.

Center Henry Slade was surprisingly left out. Slade missed the July tour to Australia because of shoulder surgery but has been in action for Exeter since the start of the season. The recognized centers in the squad were Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Farrell.

Prop Kyle Sinckler returned after a back issue forced him to miss the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies.

England: Forwards: Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Val Rapava Ruskin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Hugh Tizard, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Willis. Backs: Henry Arundell, Joe Cokanasiga, Owen Farrell, Max Malins, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Raffi Quirke, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortlviet, Ben Youngs.

