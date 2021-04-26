Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Sunday April 25, 2021. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)
Leeds' exploits continue with scoreless draw vs Man United

LEEDS, England

Promoted Leeds continued its exploits against the Premier League’s “Big Six” on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

Leeds, which previously claimed a point against Liverpool after a 2-1 win at Manchester City, stretched its unbeaten run to six games as it moved ninth and atoned for a 6-2 loss to United in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December.

Man United’s team bus entered Elland Road with minimum fuss, in contrast to Monday night when angry Leeds fans hurled abuse at Liverpool’s squad in reaction to its part in plans to form the elite Super League.

In his program notes, Leeds director Angus Kinnear described the Super League plans as “deeply cynical,” “seditious” and “a betrayal of every true football supporter.”

United extended its unbeaten away run to 24 league games, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will hope to do better against Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal match on Thursday.

