Leeds and Burnley promoted to Premier League

Leeds are on the brink of a return to the Premier League

soccer

By John WEAVER

Leeds United and Burnley won automatic promotion to the Premier League on Monday as faltering Sheffield United were forced to settle for a place in the Championship play-offs.

Leeds, who have spent two seasons in the second tier of English football, humbled Stoke 6-0 at Elland Road, with Joel Piroe scoring four goals.

Daniel Farke's men knew that if Chris Wilder's Sheffield side failed to beat Burnley in the later kick-off, they would be back in the Premier League.

Burnley captain Josh Brownhill scored twice in a 2-1 win, securing promotion for his own side and Leeds.

The two teams each have 94 points and neither can now be caught by third-placed Sheffield United (86), who have won just one of their past five games.

Leeds, who suffered the agony of defeat to Southampton in last season's Championship play-off final at Wembley, made short work of Stoke.

Dutch forward Piroe, who had not scored since late February, returned to form with a vengeance, celebrating a hat-trick in the 20th minute.

Junior Firpo made it four and Piroe, the club's leading scorer this season, netted his fourth goal shortly before half-time. Wilfried Gnonto nodded a sixth in the 59th minute.

Farke, who has previously managed Norwich in the Premier League, celebrated on the pitch with his players though the champagne was still on ice, at least for a few hours.

But when the whistle blew at Turf Moor the Leeds players toasted their success with gusto.

Captain Ethan Ampadu vowed that Leeds would still fight for the Championship title.

"Very proud. A lot of positives," he told Sky Sports. "The celebrations are amazing. We've worked all year for this. Not to put a dampener on it, we've still got another target we want to achieve, so we're going to enjoy tonight and then we're going to try and do the full thing."

Leeds wobbled from the start of March, winning just one in six games, raising fears that they would again have to settle for a place in the play-offs.

But the league's top-scorers, with 89 goals, have now won their past four games.

Scott Parker's Burnley are nowhere near as prolific as their closest rivals but their superpower is their defence -- they have conceded just 15 goals all season.

Brownhill broke the deadlock at Turf Moor in the 28th minute when he pounced from close range but the visitors were level just nine minutes later through Tom Cannon.

But the skipper put Burnley back in front from the penalty spot before half-time and they held on to extend their unbeaten run to a club-record 31 games -- making an immediate return to the Premier League.

"We've been written off so many times, people calling us boring. We've bored our way to the Premier League," said Brownhill.

Parker has now taken three clubs up to the Premier League -- previously managing the feat with Fulham and Bournemouth.

"It means everything," he said. "Set on a mission at the start of this year to get promoted. Early on in the season, there were a lot of ups and downs and the journey we've been on is nothing short of incredible."

Sheffield United were top of the Championship table at the end of last month before a collapse in form.

The Blades are guaranteed to finish third but face a battle to secure a spot in the Premier League through the play-offs.

