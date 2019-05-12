Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Leeds, Aston Villa earn narrow leads in English playoffs

0 Comments
LONDON

Leeds and Aston Villa earned narrow leads after the first legs of the second-tier League Championship semifinal playoffs on Saturday.

Leeds, which missed out on automatic promotion after falling away late in the regular season, beat Derby 1-0 away thanks to a goal from Kemar Roofe.

Villa came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 through goals by Conor Hourihane and Tammy Abraham. Dwight Gayle gave West Brom the lead but was later sent off and will miss the second leg on Tuesday.

The second leg between Leeds and Derby is on Wednesday.

Norwich and Sheffield United were promoted automatically after finishing as the top two in the regular season.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka