Leeds beat West Ham in penalty shootout to reach FA Cup semifinals for first time since 1987

Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, third right, and teammates celebrate in the penalty shoot-out during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between West Ham United and Leeds United, in London, Sunday April 5, 2026. (John Walton/PA via AP)

soccer

Leeds threw away a two-goal lead in second-half injury time and conceded two disallowed goals in extra time before going on to beat West Ham in a penalty shootout Sunday and reach the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 1987.

Mateus Fernandes and Axel Disasi struck in the 93rd and 96th minutes as West Ham leveled the score at 2-2 at London Stadium and forced extra time, which saw no more goals before Leeds won the penalty shootout 4-2.

In the shootout, West Ham debutant Finlay Herrick saved a penalty from Joel Piroe but Leeds eventually prevailed with Pascal Struijk scoring the winning penalty.

West Ham had been the most attacking team in extra time with two goals ruled out for offside. The 20-year-old Herrick came on as a replacement for Alphonse Areola, who left the field during extra time to receive treatment.

Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin had previously built a 2-0 lead for Leeds.

Leeds will play Chelsea in the semifinals in a repeat of the 1970 FA Cup final, which Chelsea won after a replay.

Manchester City and second-tier Southampton meet in the other semifinal match with games to be played April 25-26 at Wembley.

The draw was held after Leeds’ victory.

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