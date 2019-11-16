Leeds frustrated as Derby snatch late point

Derby's Max Lowe (R, pictured January 2019) scored a 20th-minute own goal during the match against Leeds

Championship leaders Leeds were forced to settle for a 1-1 against Derby after conceding a last-gasp equaliser at Elland Road on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side should have been out of sight after creating chance after chance while bossing possession.

But instead they had only Max Lowe's 20th-minute own goal to show for their efforts.

Crucially, Mateusz Klich missed a second-half penalty for Leeds and Chris Martin made them pay in stoppage time with Derby's first meaningful shot.

It was another dose of Derby despair for Leeds, who also lost to the Rams -- then managed by current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard -- in the Championship play-off semifinals last season.

Bielsa bemoaned Leeds' lack of killer instinct, saying: "This has happened a lot of times to us, but today was the worst. They shot once all match. We created maybe 10 or 12 chances.

"We played 60 minutes very good, maybe the best since I've coached the team. But the last 15 minutes was flat.

"We couldn't control the end of the match. When we lose a point in this way it's difficult to admit reasons why. But we started to play long rather than line to line."

Leeds remain top, on goal difference, after Swansea could only draw 0-0 at Bristol City following Jake Bidwell's red card for the visitors in the last minute.

Preston sit third after a 1-0 win at Birmingham thanks to a 23rd-minute Sean Maguire goal.

Nahki Wells scored twice as QPR beat London rivals Millwall 2-1 at The Den to go fourth.

On-loan Burnley striker Wells opened the scoring after 56 minutes and, after Shaun Hutchinson levelled in the 71st minute, Wells won it 60 seconds later following a howler from Lions keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Ben Watson's strike gave Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over Barnsley, while Kevin Stewart's first goal since May 2015 helped Hull win 3-0 at Luton, with Kamil Grosicki adding a late second and Dan Potts scoring a stoppage-time own goal.

Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack scored for Blackburn as they won 2-1 at Reading, Rovers shutting down the comeback that John Swift's 57th-minute goal threatened to trigger.

Chey Dunkley grabbed a brace as Wigan beat Charlton 2-0, while Garry Monk remains unbeaten as Sheffield Wednesday manager, Atdhe Nuhiu levelling in injury time after Tom Cairney opened the scoring for Fulham in a 1-1 draw.

Ashley Fletcher put through his own goal two minutes in as Cardiff beat Middlesbrough 1-0, while at the foot of the table, Stoke picked up just their second point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Brentford.

