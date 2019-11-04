Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla training with former club Real Madrid in 2018 Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Leeds goalkeeper Casilla charged with racial abuse

0 Comments
By Yuri KADOBNOV
LONDON

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been charged with racially abusing Charlton forward Jonathan Leko during a Championship fixture.

The Spaniard, 33, is alleged to have made discriminatory comments towards Leko during the match on September 28.

The Football Association said Casilla, who joined Leeds in January, has until November 12 to provide a response.

An FA statement published on Monday said Casilla has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.

It is alleged that his words "made reference to race and/or color and/or ethnic origin".

A player found guilty of an aggravated breach of the FA's discrimination rules faces a minimum six-match suspension, which may be increased based on any additional aggravating factors.

Leeds released a statement saying the Spaniard "strenuously denies" the charge.

"Kiko strenuously denies the allegation and has proactively worked with the FA during their investigation to date," the club said. "The next step of this process will be a personal hearing. In the meantime Kiko will remain available for selection."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog