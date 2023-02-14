Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Leeds, Man United condemn tragedy chants by rival fans

0 Comments
LEEDS, England

Leeds and Manchester United condemned “completely unacceptable” chants by rival fans about tragedies involving both clubs during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road.

The Premier League also said it would treat the issue as a “matter of urgency.”

The game, which United won 2-0, was marred by some Leeds fans goading United supporters with chants about the Munich air disaster on Feb. 6, 1958. Some United supporters taunted the home crowd with chants about the death of Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

“Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game,” Leeds and United said in a joint statement. “Such behavior is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

The Premier League echoed the condemnation.

“The League is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency,” it said.

The Munich crash resulted in the deaths of 23 people, including eight United players.

Two Leeds fans were killed on the eve of its UEFA Cup semifinal match against Turkish team Galatasaray.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog