Leeds, Southampton eliminated by lower-league teams in cup

Hull's players run to celebrate after their winning penalty following the penalty shootout, during the English League Cup soccer match between Leeds United and Hull in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

Premier League teams Leeds and Southampton lost to lower-tier opposition in the second round of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

While a second-string Leeds team lost a penalty shootout 9-8 to third-tier Hull after a 1-1 draw in regulation, Southampton fielded a full-strength lineup but still lost 2-0 at home to second-tier Brentford.

Leeds and Southampton also lost their opening games in the Premier League at the weekend.

Brentford's reward is a third-round trip to West Bromwich Albion, which beat fourth-tier Harrogate Town 3-0.

Everton eased past fourth-tier Salford 3-0 thanks to goals by Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Moise Kean, while Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham's goal in a 1-0 win at Ipswich.

