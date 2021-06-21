Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Usain Bolt announced the birth of twin boys on Father's Day Photo: AFP
sports

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has twin boys - Thunder and Saint Leo

KINGSTON, Jamaica

All-time Olympic great sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett announced Sunday the birth of twin boys, who have been named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

Bolt revealed the news on Instagram with a Father's Day family photo, showing a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his children's names in the caption, without stating when the twins were born.

Bennett also posted a shot of the couple posing with the twins and daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt captioned: "Happy Father's Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!"

Olympia Lightning was born in May 2020 but the name was only announced two months later.

The 34-year-old Bolt, who won eight gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games, will not be competing at the Tokyo Olympics next month after retiring in 2017.

The fastest man in history, Bolt holds the world records for 100 meters and 200 meters. He is the only sprinter to win the 100 meters and 200 meters double at three consecutive Olympics.

Bolt, who won 23 major championship golds in a glittering career, tried to turn to professional soccer after his track career ended, but failed to secure a contract and retired from all sport in 2019.

"It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was must different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted," he said at the time.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Greatest Olympian ever. Legend.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

