Britain Soccer FA Cup
Leicester City's Patson Daka runs back with the ball after Chelsea's Axel Disai scored an own goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
soccer

Leicester could be latest team to fall foul of Premier League's spending rules

LONDON

Leicester could be the latest team to be sanctioned for overspending in the Premier League.

The league said Leicester has been referred to an independent commission for an alleged breach of the competition's profitability and sustainability rules during their previous seasons in the top flight. The period in question is the three years up to and including the 2022-23 season.

A Premier League statement did not disclose any specific figures.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have already been punished for overspending. Everton was deducted 10 points, reduced to six on appeal, while Forest was docked four points this week and dropped into the relegation zone as a result.

Everton also faces a second case that is being heard before the end of the season.

Leicester is now in the second-tier Championship following relegation last season. The club also faces a financial investigation from the English Football League, which runs the three divisions below the Premier League.

The Foxes are currently second in the Championship on goal difference, but with a match in hand on first-place Leeds.

Leicester said it was “surprised at the actions the Premier League has taken.”

“The club is extremely disappointed that the Premier League has chosen to charge LCFC now, despite the club’s efforts to engage constructively with the Premier League in relation to the matters that are the subject of this charge, even though LCFC is not currently a Premier League club,” it said.

“LCFC remains willing and eager to engage constructively with the Premier League and the EFL to seek the proper resolution of any potential charges, by the right bodies, and at the right time.”

Leicester said the club has “repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the (spending) rules through its operating model over a considerable period, achieving compliance while pursuing sporting ambitions.”

“As we continue to represent the club’s position, we will continue to fight for the right of all clubs to pursue their ambitions,” the statement continued, “particularly where these have been reasonably and fairly established through sustained sporting achievement.”

