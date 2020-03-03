Leipzig apologizes after Japanese fans asked to leave stadium over virus fear

German soccer club Leipzig apologized Monday to a group of fans from Japan for what it called a mistake "on our part” apparently related to the worldwide virus outbreak.
The Japanese fans were at Leipzig's game against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday when they spoke with stadium security staff. German news agency dpa, citing social media posts, reported they said they were asked to leave the stadium.
Leipzig said Monday that security at the Red Bull Arena “had been instructed to intensify checks regarding the admission of certain groups due to potential risk," without saying how that perceived risk was calculated.
“Unfortunately, amidst the great uncertainty around this topic, by which we are currently also affected, a mistake was made on our part with respect to our Japanese guests,” the club said.
Leipzig said it is trying to contact the Japanese fans to offer them tickets to another home game. The club didn't immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press to clarify how many people were affected or whether security staff have been given new orders.
At the same game, many Leipzig fans took part in a display promoting tolerance with a peace symbol and the club's initials rendered in rainbow lettering. One Leipzig fan group said in a statement Monday that it believed the treatment of the Japanese fans to be a racist incident.
Leipzig is second in the Bundesliga following the 1-1 draw with Leverkusen.
oldman_13
The coronavirus is making fools out of everyone.
Didn't a Japanese restaurant do something similar in putting up a sign saying Chinese were not allowed?
Tokyo-Engr
@oldman...I agree with you. Yes a Japanese restaurant did the same but that was one small restaurant. I think the order of magnitude of what was done in Germany was much higher.
Fortunately in the case of the Japanese restaurant if you read the Japanese comments nearly 100% of the comments were against the owner of the restaurant in the case of what happened in Germany it appears they got enough flak to realize what they did was a bit foolish.
These are interesting and trying times and people have different tolerances for this type of stress and will act out in strange ways. I just hope this subsides soon so we can get back to our normal bickering about politics, etc.....
Yubaru
Yah think? I give them credit for stepping up and admitting it, and trying to do something to correct the problem! Be nice for Japan to copy this!
Paul Laimal-Convoy
@Tokyo-Engr
There were two reported cases; One was a shop that banned Chinese people, while a ramen place in Ueno banned all foreigners.
ulysses
That doesn’t justify what happened to the Japanese fans. Racism by anyone, in any form is intolerable.
Shameful!!!!
Tokyo-Engr
Hi Paul....I did not know of the other one.
I did read about the one in Ueno. I found the Japanese comments on that and was quite happy to see that nearly all were against the shop owner. I think 20 years ago this reaction may have been different.